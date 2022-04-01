Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,512,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $361.85. 54,502,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,156,461. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.