Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.09. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $266.88 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.04.

