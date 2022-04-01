Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,015,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

PSCC stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.46. 3,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $112.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

