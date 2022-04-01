Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 157,514 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.