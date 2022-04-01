Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 157,514 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.62.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
