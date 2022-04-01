Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,117,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,789,000 after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,871 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 771,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,992. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $50.53.

