Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

3/31/2022 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

3/30/2022 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – PagSeguro Digital was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – PagSeguro Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – PagSeguro Digital is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – PagSeguro Digital was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 74,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

