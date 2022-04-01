Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 284,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,737,922 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

