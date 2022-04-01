Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368. The company has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $161.55 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.97.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.