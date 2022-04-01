Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.04 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,294,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

