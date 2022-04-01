IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.22.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

