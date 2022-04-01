iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is LVZ Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 324,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,279. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

