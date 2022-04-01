iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,108. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

