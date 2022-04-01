iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,416 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,206 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

