iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 22,881.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 188,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 320,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,789. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.