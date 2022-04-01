iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,507. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $238.34 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.