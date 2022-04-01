iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,310.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 261,802 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 79,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $165.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $150.88 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $163.62.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.