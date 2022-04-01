iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,574,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.27. 80,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,527. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $238.14 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

