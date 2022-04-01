iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

