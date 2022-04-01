iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. 229,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

