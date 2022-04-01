iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 651,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $74,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. 308,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,405. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.