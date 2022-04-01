iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 136,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 9,407,985 shares.The stock last traded at $109.27 and had previously closed at $110.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

