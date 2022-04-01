IsoPlexis Corp’s (NASDAQ:ISO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 6th

IsoPlexis’ (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 6th. IsoPlexis had issued 8,333,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $124,995,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ:ISO opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09. IsoPlexis has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

