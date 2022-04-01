ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $379.95

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 379.95 ($4.98) and traded as low as GBX 342.20 ($4.48). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 2,415,328 shares.

ITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 410 ($5.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522 ($6.84).

Get ITM Power alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 379.95.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.