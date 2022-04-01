J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $205.72 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $19.28 on Friday, reaching $181.51. 2,744,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

