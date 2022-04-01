James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $235.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.08), with a volume of 155884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £980.72 million and a P/E ratio of 23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

