James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JHD opened at GBX 226 ($2.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.10 million and a PE ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.75. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 225 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
James Halstead Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.