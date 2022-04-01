James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JHD opened at GBX 226 ($2.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.10 million and a PE ratio of 23.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.75. James Halstead has a 52 week low of GBX 225 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Get James Halstead alerts:

James Halstead Company Profile (Get Rating)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.