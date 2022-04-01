James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,164,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,629,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 98,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

