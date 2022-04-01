James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,172,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,049. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $159.42.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

