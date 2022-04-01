James Investment Research Inc. Buys 18,212 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 303,533.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

