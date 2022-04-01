James Investment Research Inc. Buys 3,222 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

