James Investment Research Inc. Raises Position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter.

IBD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

