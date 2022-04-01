James Investment Research Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.14. The stock had a trading volume of 95,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.39 and its 200-day moving average is $299.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.