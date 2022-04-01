James Investment Research Inc. Trims Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,235,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Concentrix by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.79. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

