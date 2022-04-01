Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.95% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,152,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.59. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

