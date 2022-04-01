Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 14.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,012,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,023,000 after purchasing an additional 368,876 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 17.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Infosys by 19.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.