Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $70.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

