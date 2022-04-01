JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $57.87

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.87, but opened at $61.34. JD.com shares last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 378,057 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

