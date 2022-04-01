Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Air China Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air China in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Air China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.
