Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Air China Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air China in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Air China has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

