Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONE Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KONE Oyj in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.77. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.