Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

