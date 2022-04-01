Jefferies Financial Group Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $19.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

