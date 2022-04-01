Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SAP SE’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SAP in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

