John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
