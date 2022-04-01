John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $253.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

