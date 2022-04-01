John F. Carey Sells 4,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TMDX opened at $26.94 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.62.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

