John F. Carey Sells 4,500 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $112,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TMDX opened at $26.94 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.62.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
