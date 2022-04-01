John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.33 ($3.97).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,590.59). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,771.

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 161.70 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,519,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 150.70 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 293 ($3.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

