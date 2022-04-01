JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €15.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 566,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

