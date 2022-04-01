JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 7,880 ($103.22) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,414.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,694.07. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 6,310.53 ($82.66) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($137.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

