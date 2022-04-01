Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Manoj Leelanivas Sells 13,366 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Manoj Leelanivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $377,332.34.

JNPR stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

