KAR Auction Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KAR. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

KAR opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

