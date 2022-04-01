KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,357,000.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 48,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,892. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

